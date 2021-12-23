Fernando Alonso explains why he is bullish about 2022 F1 season
Last season’s build-up was disrupted when Alonso was knocked off his bike in Switzerland by a motorist while riding to a supermarket
Fernando Alonso believes he can be even quicker in 2022 after his 2021 preseason was hampered by a cycling accident.
Alonso enjoyed a good year with French team Alpine (formerly Renault), finishing 10th in the drivers’ championship and even notching a podium at the end of the season in Qatar.
At 40, the two-time world champion will be the oldest driver on the F1 grid next season since Kimi Raikkonen has now retired. But he believes he can do even better with the opportunity for a full winter preparation.
“I am planning to have a different preparation next year, but not because the car will be different because I think the cars will be very similar in terms of driving and forces and lap times etc, but just because this winter I couldn’t do a proper preparation after the bike accident,”he explained.
“I was just counting the days to go to [the first race in] Bahrain and it was just on time to go to Bahrain, but not with a proper physical programme, so this winter, I want to do it a little bit more.”
The new season will begin in Bahrain once again, on 20 March.
