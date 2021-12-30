Ferrari making ‘zero compromises’ as team targets big improvement in 2022

Ferrari and McLaren fought a long battle for third in the constructors’ championship behind Red Bull and eventual winners Mercedes

Sports Staff
Thursday 30 December 2021 13:27
Comments
Mick Schumacher Named Ferrari Reserve Driver For 2022

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies says the team never considered improving their 2021 car to fight off the challenge of McLaren because their focus was on attacking the 2022 season.

Ferrari and McLaren fought a long battle for third in the constructors’ championship behind Red Bull and eventual winners Mercedes, and the Italian team only sealed their podium spot on the final race of the season.

But Mekies revealed the team never considered putting resources into developing their car, instead directing their energies behind the scenes on their 2022 car, which Ferrari hope will have enough speed to challenge at the top of the standings when new regulations around car engineering come in to force.

“The answer is no,” Mekies told Autosport when asked whether the team had considered improving their 2021 model. “I think we made very clear from very early on, we took the decision to switch to 2022.

“We were hoping at the time, because we are quite distant from McLaren, which is early on in the season, we were hoping that we would be able to fight eventually for the third place. But we had chosen to make zero compromise for 2022. So that’s probably the most clean answer I can give you today.

Recommended

“We have been asked that 25 times, and no way. The only development we had in the second half of the year was the hybrid, which again is something we’ll use for next year.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in