French Grand Prix LIVE: F1 updates with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on front row
Follow live coverage as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton battle it out at the Circuit Paul Ricard
Follow live coverage of the French Grand Prix as Max Verstappen hopes to deliver on pole position today.
The lead Red Bull and overall championship leader finished 0.258 seconds clear of title rival Lewis Hamilton in Saturday qualifying with fellow Mercedes Valtteri Bottas next up in third. Sergio Perez, winner last time out in Azerbaijan, starts fourth in the other Red Bull ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.
Hamilton has dominated the past two editions of the French race, winning both from pole, but the seven-time world champion has had no answer for the pace of Red Bull and Verstappen here this weekend. Hamilton, using Bottas’ old chassis following a planned rotation of parts, has not been entirely at one with his machine, complaining in practice on Friday that there was something wrong with his car.
Verstappen lines up at the start with a four-point advantage in the title race and will hope to extend it by the end of the day. Follow all the latest updates from Circuit Paul Ricard:
French Grand Prix: Warm reception for local hero
Pierre Gasly heads into his home race at the French Grand Prix in fine form after he followed up his podium finish in Baku with sixth on the grid in qualifying.
The AlphaTauri driver split the Ferraris yesterday as he continued his impressive record in qualifying this season, although the Frenchman admitted he had been struggling with his car in practice at the Circuit Paul Ricard.
“I’m really surprised to be there,” Gasly said. “It’s a really positive to split the two Ferraris and also outqualify the McLarens.”
He received a warm welcome from his home crowd when arriving at the track earlier on.
French Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is determined to make up the lost ground after qualifying on pole position for the French Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver was cruelly denied victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out after suffering a dramatic tyre failure as he cruised to the finish line.
After claiming pole ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton yesterday, he said: “For us, a great day and of course we have to finish it off tomorrow and try and get 25 points that we lost in Baku. But it’s great promise from our side and I hope that we can keep it up.
“I think there’s a lot to play for tomorrow, there’s a long race ahead of us, and I think we can definitely have a strong race and push the Mercs from Lap 1. My starts have been very good, so hopefully off the line I can get a couple of positions and then manage our race from there.”
French Grand Prix
Some breaking news to kick off with: Yuki Tsunoda will start today’s race from the pitlane after AlphaTauri were forced to change parts of his car following his crash in qualifying yesterday.
The Japanese driver crashed out in Q1 after spinning out of control at Turn 1, sliding into the barriers, and the damage sustained to his car has resulted in him having to start in last place today.
French Grand Prix
