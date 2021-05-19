Lando Norris signs new long-term deal at McLaren

Lando Norris has committed his future to McLaren by signing a new long-term contract with the British team.

The 21-year-old Englishman, competing in his third Formula One campaign, is fourth in the championship following a strong start to the 2021 season.

Norris joined McLaren as a junior driver in 2017 before he was promoted to the F1 grid two years later.

“I’m really pleased to have extended my relationship with McLaren from 2022,” he said ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

“Having been with the team for almost five years, I feel very much part of the family here and I couldn’t imagine starting the next phase of my career anywhere else.

“McLaren has been a huge support since my days in junior series and I’ve really enjoyed learning and developing as a driver since.

“My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula One world champion and I want to do that with this team.

“Since joining in 2017, our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future.”

Norris secured his second career podium by finishing third in Imola last month. He is 17 points ahead of team-mate and seven-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo in the standings.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said: “I’m delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond.

“He’s been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we’re proud of the growth he’s shown since he first started with us back in 2017.

“Lando is one of the brightest talents on the Formula One grid and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength to strength both on and off track.”

PA