Formula One driver Lando Norris was mugged after the Euro 2020 final on Sunday evening, McLaren have said.

The Briton, 21, was in attendance at Wembley Stadium as England lost to Italy on penalties, with the game marred by ticketless fans storming the ground ahead of kick-off, leading to violent incidents. Furthermore, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who missed spot-kicks in the shootout, were racially abused on social media after the match.

Amid the chaos in north-west London, Norris had his watch stolen in what has since become a “police matter”.

In a statement, McLaren said: “[We] can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

“Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken.

“The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

“As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further.”

In an Instagram post after the Euro 2020 final, Norris wrote: “Kinda sad, but [love] you @england.”

At the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this month, Norris finished third for McLaren – matching his career-best result in F1.

The 21-year-old, who was named driver of the day after that race, will take part in his home grand prix at Silverstone on Sunday.