Lewis Hamilton overcame “many, many punches in the face” to win the Brazilian Grand Prix, according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

After using his fifth power unit of the season – when only three are permitted – Hamilton was handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race in Sao Paulo. The Briton was also ordered to start at the back of the grid in Saturday’s sprint race due to a violation of DRS regulations on his car.

Hamilton, however, produced two stellar performances across the weekend to finish fifth in the Sprint race and – from 10th on the grid – to win Sunday’s grand prix.

During the main race in Sao Paulo, Hamilton was nearly forced off the track while trying to overtake championship rival Max Verstappen, but there was no investigation into the incident. Furthermore, Hamilton was fined €5,000 after the race for unbuckling his seatbelt prematurely.

“I don’t want to moan here, because that is not how I see the sport,” Wolff told reporters, per Motorsport.com.

“I think we’ve just had many, many punches in the face this weekend with decisions that could have swung either side – against us or for us.

“When always the decisions swing against you, it’s just something that I’m just angry about, and I will defend my team, my drivers to what comes.

“I’ve always been very diplomatic in how I discuss things, but diplomacy has ended today.”

Hamilton’s victory in Brazil saw the seven-time title-winner reduce the gap to championship leader Verstappen to 14 points.

There are three races left this season – in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi – for Hamilton to overhaul the Red Bull driver’s lead.