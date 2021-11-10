Lewis Hamilton has admitted that time is running out to overturn Max Verstappen’s lead in the Formula 1 drivers’ championship.

Defending champion Hamilton trails the Red Bull driver by 19 points with just four races to go, after Verstappen extended his lead in the title race with victory at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend.

Mercedes’ Hamilton, who finished second in Mexico City, said via GP Fans: “There are still four races. Obviously 19 points is a lot of points. [Verstappen] has had a lot of wins this year.

“With their superior speed [in Mexico], if they were to carry that into the next ones then we may be in trouble – or we will be in trouble.”

Referencing the maximum-downforce rear wings on Verstappen and Sergio Perez’s Red Bull vehicles, Hamilton added: “I don’t know if they’ll be using that huge wing [in Brazil] they had on [in Mexico]. We will find out when we get there, but I hope we’re closer.

“I need to be winning every race. We need those extra points, not to lose those points, to try and regain [the lead].

“That was the goal going into the last race and the race before that, and before that and in Mexico.”

Seven-time champion Hamilton, 36, added: “You know, [I fear] they’re just too quick.

“We’re giving it absolutely everything we’ve got, but unfortunately it’s not enough at the moment to compete with them.”