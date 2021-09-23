Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash concerns dismissed by Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has poured cold water on claims Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will crash again as the title race starts to heat up.

The rivals have crashed twice this season, at Silverstone and Monza, and with eight races left of the season the Dutchman holds a five point lead over the British star.

And Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director Vettel says it’s never anyone’s intention to be involved in a collision.

“I don’t think any of us has the intention to crash going into a gap or going for a move,” he told Sky Sports. “Obviously, as it turns out when things go wrong, there is someone to blame or sometimes there is not - it is normal.

“It is then for the stewards and the people to decide if there was somebody to blame which I don’t think is always an easy call because every situation is different. As long as you are not involved, it is not that important.”

The pair will go head to head again at the Russian Grand Prix on 26 September but Verstappen has a three-place grid penalty at the race due to his involvement in their crash at Monza.

And while Vettel has assured another crash won’t happen, tempers may flare as another driver has said Verstappen holds anger towards his rival due to their collision at Silverstone.

Daniel Ricciardo, the 2021 Italian Grand Prix winner, told the Pardon My Take podcast: “I guess he still maybe was carrying a bit of anger or a little bit of frustration from Silverstone.

“Maybe that’s why he just said ‘stuff this’ and walked away. I saw him go over his head but then stopped a bit more forward.

“I think there were things where Lewis was trying to reverse and get out, look I’ve probably already got too involved but maybe Max saw that and thought, ‘okay Lewis is fine,’ but I don’t know.”