Lewis Hamilton keeping low profile as he ‘lacks the words’ over F1 championship loss

Hamilton controversially lost the world title to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sarah Rendell
Monday 27 December 2021 09:49
Comments
<p>Lewis Hamilton missed out on the F1 title (Kamran Jebreili, Pool/AP)</p>

Lewis Hamilton missed out on the F1 title (Kamran Jebreili, Pool/AP)

(AP)

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton is keeping a low profile as he has a “lack of words” about losing the world championship.

The public have hardly heard from the British driver in the two weeks since he was controversially defeated by Max Verstappen which denied Hamilton a record eighth title. The star has been seen collecting his knighthood and in a farewell video for his team-mate Valtteri Bottas but he hasn’t spoken in the media or on social media.

“We are all wavering in emotions and Lewis most of all,” Wolff said, per Motorsport-total.com.

“He won the World Championship until the last lap, and then everything is taken away from you from one second [to the next]. Of course you lose faith because you can’t understand what has just happened.

“The silence is there, of course, because he simply lacks words as well.”

Recommended

Verstappen took the title in the final race of the season. Hamilton had been leading for the majority of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but Nicholas Latifi crashed which deployed a safety car and Verstappen pitted for fresh tyres.

When the track was safe, race director Michael Masi allowed some cars to unlap and others not which meant Verstappen was right behind Hamilton. The Dutchman had the pace to overtake Hamilton and hold him off to claim his first world title. Mercedes lodged protests against the result but they were dismissed and they withdrew their official appeal.

In the wake of the result there has been many rumours suggesting the star was retiring but Wolff has said he is in communication with Hamilton.

He added: “Lewis was in the office with me and everyone else involved [in the appeal decision], and we were also in constant contact over those days.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in