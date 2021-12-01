Martin Brundle says Lewis Hamilton has “moved into overdrive” as he seeks to win his eighth Formula 1 world title.

Hamilton has won the past two races, in Brazil and Qatar, to reduce his deficit to championship leader Max Verstappen from 19 points to only eight with two races to go.

This weekend’s inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is expected to suit Hamilton’s Mercedes team more than their Red Bull rivals due to its nature as a power track, and Sky Sports analyst Brundle believes Hamilton now has the momentum at just the right time.

“It’s almost like he’s moved into overdrive,” Brundle told Motorsport.com. “He used to do that after the summer break, and people just didn’t see which way he went when he took his Mercedes titles.

“And I think he’s done the same again, probably a little bit later in the day, and Mercedes have done the same thing as Lewis has done. And all of a sudden, you wonder if he’s not now the favourite for the championship with this kind of momentum.

“But it only needs some kind of trip-up, reliability, contact, puncture, whatever, and Max can take the title next weekend. Probably won’t, but could. So it’s that finely balanced. And I think the ebb and flow of the season is what Red Bull will be very much hoping for.”