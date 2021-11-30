Kimi Raikkonen weighs in on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rivalry

Kimi Raikkonen has said Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry has been unnecessarily turned into a “big story”.

Defending champion Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings with two races left this season.

The Briton and the Dutchman have clashed on the track more than once this season, but 2007 world champion Raikkonen has said the pair’s rivalry is nothing unusual for a title race.

“[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved,” the Finn said, per GP Fans.

“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race [wins].

“Honestly I think everyone that gets close is always going to be in a lot of tight battles, and one will be upset one day and the next another day.

“But I think a lot has been written about it and making a big story out of not so many things in my view, but that is I guess F1 or the media.

“A lot has been written on something that’s made much worse than it actually is.”

Seven-time champion Hamilton is seeking to go one clear of joint-record-holder Michael Schumacher on eight titles.

The Mercedes driver’s Red Bull rival Verstappen, meanwhile, is aiming to win his first drivers’ championship.