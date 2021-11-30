Kimi Raikkonen weighs in on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen rivalry
Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points with two races left this season
Kimi Raikkonen has said Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry has been unnecessarily turned into a “big story”.
Defending champion Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings with two races left this season.
The Briton and the Dutchman have clashed on the track more than once this season, but 2007 world champion Raikkonen has said the pair’s rivalry is nothing unusual for a title race.
“[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved,” the Finn said, per GP Fans.
“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race [wins].
“Honestly I think everyone that gets close is always going to be in a lot of tight battles, and one will be upset one day and the next another day.
“But I think a lot has been written about it and making a big story out of not so many things in my view, but that is I guess F1 or the media.
“A lot has been written on something that’s made much worse than it actually is.”
Seven-time champion Hamilton is seeking to go one clear of joint-record-holder Michael Schumacher on eight titles.
The Mercedes driver’s Red Bull rival Verstappen, meanwhile, is aiming to win his first drivers’ championship.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies