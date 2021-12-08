Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen – Tale of the tape

The pair face a straight fight for the Formula One world title this weekend.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 08 December 2021 12:00
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton (Francisco Seco/Bradley Collyer/PA).
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will go head to head in Abu Dhabi this weekend with the 2021 Formula One world championship on the line.

The pair have fought tooth and nail across 21 grands prix leading into Sunday’s final and are tied on 369.5 points at the top of the standings.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the tale of the tape over their respective F1 careers ahead of the title showdown.

Hamilton v Verstappen

36 Age 24

British Nationality Dutch

287 Races 140

McLaren, Mercedes Teams Toro Rosso Red Bull

103 Poles 12

103 Wins 19

181 Podiums 59

4147.5 Points 1531.5

59 Fastest Laps 15

7 Championships 0

8 2021 Wins 9

15 2021 Podiums 17

369.5 2021 points 369.5

