Lewis Hamilton targets long-term Mercedes contract extension before summer

Lewis Hamilton is keen to tie his long-term future to Mercedes by the summer in his strongest suggestion yet that the seven-time world champion will not leave Formula One after this season

Hamilton penned a one-year contract extension with the Silver Arrows with just six weeks before the start of his latest championship defence.

And the protracted negotiations and length of the contract sparked speculation that the Briton could walk away from the sport after the current season.

But following his triumph in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix, which leaves him on course to win an unprecedented eighth world crown, Hamilton, 36, said: “On the contract, it would be great to get something in place before the summer break in August so we can be in that break and have a clearer picture of the future.

“We don’t have to rush anything but we have to be sensible and to start those conversations which are very complex.

“It is never a super-simple procedure, so hopefully soon we can start on that as long as it doesn’t interfere with the job.”

Hamilton and Mercedes team-principal Toto Wolff spent the off-season thrashing out the Briton’s 12-month deal.

Wolff admitted that the two of them argued over Zoom as they attempted to agree terms.

But Hamilton added: “We never want to be in the position that we were in in January and February. It ruined my whole winter.

“And I am sure it wasn’t helpful for Toto. We couldn’t be off and relax so it felt like we didn’t really have much of a break.”

With Hamilton signalling his desire to stay with the Silver Arrows, the identity of his team-mate for 2022 remains in the balance.

Valtteri Bottas is already 47 points behind Hamilton in the standings with George Russell, a Mercedes junior driver, continuing to impress in his uncompetitive Williams.

Wolff ruled out suggestions Russell could replace Bottas during this season but the Finn’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the year.

PA