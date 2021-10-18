Lewis Hamilton explains recent Mercedes gains after back-to-back wins

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Mercedes’ improved performance has surprised him following back-to-back wins in Russia and Turkey.

It’s the first time the team have won consecutive races since at the Spanish Grand Prix in May and although Hamilton missed out on the podium in Istanbul last weekend, the momentum of the title race has turned following Red Bull’s dominant stretch of form earlier this season.

Hamilton won his 100th race in Formula 1 in Sochi before team-mate Valtteri Bottas won his first race of the season at Istanbul, in which he had a clear pace advantage over runner-up and Hamilton’s title rival Max Verstappen.

Hamilton finished fifth after a late pit stop and trails Verstappen by six points in the drivers’ standings ahead of the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

When asked about Mercedes’ recent gains, the seven-time world champion said: “We haven’t done anything to the car so I don’t really know why that is the case.

"I think the two tracks that we’ve just driven on have maybe suited us a little bit more."

“The car has been feeling good. It felt great this weekend and moving forwards, Valtteri did a great job.

"If he can continue to perform like that over the next races, it will be good for the team and if the car continues to behave as it has this weekend, that is good for us."