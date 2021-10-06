Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton to take ‘aggressive’ approach in Turkish Grand Prix

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will take an “aggressive” approach into this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix, team boss Toto Wolff has confirmed.

The seven-time world champion won last time out in Russia to return to the top of the driver standings in his see-saw title battle with rival Max Verstappen.

Hamilton could yet take an engine grid penalty in Sunday’s race having already taken the maximum three power units for the season already - something Verstappen did a fortnight ago.

Wolff indicated earlier in the week that was a “possibility” but insisted the team will keep its foot on the throttle in Istanbul.

“There’s been a brilliant buzz in the team over the last week or so," Wolff said ahead of this weekend’s race. "Being back on the top step of the podium was an incredible feeling for all of us, and particularly after such a dramatic race weekend.

“It was obviously made even more special by being Lewis’ 100th race win in Formula 1. In the moment, milestones like this are exceptional, but I think it will take time for us to all realise just how remarkable this period of time is, and how privileged we all are to be part of this journey with him.

“The final moments of the last race in Russia proved anything can happen in F1 and fortunes can change in the blink of an eye.

“This season is keeping all of us on our toes and that’s something we are enjoying immensely, but it also means we have to be aggressive with our approach to the season in order to maximise the points available.

“That’s our focus for Turkey and beyond. I know Lewis, Valtteri [Bottas] and the entire team are fired up for the battle that lies ahead, and we look set for another exciting race this weekend at Istanbul Park where there are still many unknowns for us because of the track surface and weather conditions in 2020.

“It’s an exciting track layout and a good one for racing, so I think we will be in for another spectacular twist in this brilliant F1 season.”