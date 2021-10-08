Lewis Hamilton handed 10-place grid penalty for Turkish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty for the Turkish Grand Prix, it has been confirmed.

The seven-time world champion, who leads the driver’s standings after winning the Russian Grand Prix a fortnight ago, has opted to take a fourth engine part of the season - one more than allowed - for Sunday’s race.

As a result he will drop 10 places on the grid from wherever he qualifies on Saturday, as per FIA rules.

He has, however, only taken one power-unit component so won’t be subjected to a full grid drop.

Title rival Max Verstappen took a similar penalty in Sochi and started from the back of the grid before going on to finish second behind Hamilton.

Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races of a fiercely contested season remaining.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has undergone a full engine change and will start the race from the back of the grid.