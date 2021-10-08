Lewis Hamilton handed 10-place grid penalty for Turkish Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion will drop 10 places on the grid from wherever he qualifies as per FIA rules

Sports Staff
Friday 08 October 2021 10:19
comments
<p>Lewis Hamilton will be penalised on the grid on Sunday </p>

Lewis Hamilton will be penalised on the grid on Sunday

(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty for the Turkish Grand Prix, it has been confirmed.

The seven-time world champion, who leads the driver’s standings after winning the Russian Grand Prix a fortnight ago, has opted to take a fourth engine part of the season - one more than allowed - for Sunday’s race.

As a result he will drop 10 places on the grid from wherever he qualifies on Saturday, as per FIA rules.

He has, however, only taken one power-unit component so won’t be subjected to a full grid drop.

Title rival Max Verstappen took a similar penalty in Sochi and started from the back of the grid before going on to finish second behind Hamilton.

Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races of a fiercely contested season remaining.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has undergone a full engine change and will start the race from the back of the grid.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments