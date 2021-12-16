Toto Wolff and Sir Lewis Hamilton have been praised after the Mercedes duo chose to snub the FIA gala in Paris on Thursday evening.

Hamilton, who was knighted this week, has barely spoken publicly since an astonishing finish to the Formula 1 season last weekend which saw Max Verstappen pip Hamilton to the world title on the final lap of a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton and his team principal Wolff both congratulated Red Bull and Verstappen on the young Dutchman’s maiden triumph, but a statement by Mercedes revealed they remain hurt by the way the drama unfolded, in a situation which went against the FIA’s conventions for racing under safety car conditions.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft, who called that dramatic final lap live, said he understood how the Mercedes team felt and why they would not be attending the gala, where prizes are traditionally handed out.

“I’m not surprised he [Hamilton] feels the way that he does, I’m not surprised Toto Wolff feels the way that he does, nor the rest of the Mercedes team,” said Croft in an interview with Sky F1.

“They feel that they have been robbed of a Drivers’ World Championship, in doing so it is rather stopping them celebrating what is an amazing, historic, eighth-consecutive Constructors’ title. I say good on Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton for not going to the FIA gala tonight.

“Why go along and sit there when they still feel such raw, strong emotions from Sunday in Abu Dhabi? Why go along to attend the prize-giving gala? I’m sure they could actually do with a break from the sport.”

Asked whether he thinks Hamilton, 47, could now walk away from the sport, Croft replied: “They will both want to be there at the first race in Bahrain.”