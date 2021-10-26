Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick believes Lewis Hamilton can bounce back from the disappointment he suffered at the United States Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was edged out by title rival Max Verstappen in Austin as the Briton fell 12 points behind the Red Bull driver in the championship standings.

But Patrick feels Hamilton and Mercedes still have what it takes to recover as the team look to avoid a first drivers’ championship defeat since 2013.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the race, she said: “True champions know how to come back.

“I feel like Mercedes still had a great attitude – both Toto [Wolff, team principal] and Lewis seemed really cool and calm and I think that will pay off.

“They’ve been around, they’ve accomplished a ton and this one race won’t faze them with five to go.

“I thought Toto seemed calm, Lewis seemed calm and at the end of the day there’s basically a quarter of the season left. That’s a lot of season left and a lot can happen.

“At this point in time you have to look at the positives, and that’s five races left. DNFs [‘did not finish’] are possible and being exceptional, just as they have done in history, is totally possible.”

With five races left of the 2021 season, Hamilton is bidding to recover the 12-point deficit to Verstappen, who is 12 years his junior.

Next up is the Mexico City Grand Prix in the first weekend of November.