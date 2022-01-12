Max Verstappen’s father acted like a ‘lunatic’ to improve son’s driving

Max Verstappen’s father Jos has revealed his son viewed him as a “lunatic” for his role in making the Dutchman the “man to beat” in Formula 1.

A former Formula 1 driver himself who recorded two podium finishes during the 1994 season, Jos played a key role in the younger Verstappen’s development into a world champion.

And the 49-year-old has now revealed the lengths he went to in order to compel his son to push harder in qualifying during his single season at Formula 3 level in 2014.

“I even hung over the pit wall in Formula 3 to encourage him to go faster. I have to say, it helped,” said Jos during an interview with CarNext, according to GPFans.

“He saw me as a lunatic. Hanging over the pit wall. Luckily, he doesn’t need that now. It’s in him and he brings it out now. He knows how to qualify.

“At the beginning of his career in Formula 3, he had to search for that perfect lap. He has improved enormously in Formula 1. Now he is the man to beat on the track.”

Verstappen claimed a controversial victory over Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch his first Drivers’ Championship in 2021 from the British driver.

The 24-year-old stepped up to F1 after just one year in F3, and has since become noted as a particularly aggressive and brisk qualifier.

He recorded ten pole positions during the 2021 season, five more than title rival Hamilton.