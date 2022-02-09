Max Verstappen ‘feeling fit’ as he showcases F1 pre-season fitness test

Max Verstappen has said that he is “feeling fit” as he prepares for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Ahead of the launch of Red Bull’s car for the new campaign, the defending world champion has given an insight into his preseason fitness work.

The Dutchman, who stunned Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure his first Drivers’ Championship, posted a series of pictures on Instagram showing him doing strength and endurance training.

Captioned “Push, push, push”, Verstappen said he was “getting ready for 2022” and “feeling fit”.

The car that Verstappen will drive as he bids to defend his title will be revealed later on Wednesday.

The Dutchman will again be partnered by Sergio Perez at the German manufacturer.

Verstappen said earlier this week that he did not believe that his first world championship was tarnished by the controversial ending to the season in Abu Dhabi.

The intervention of race director Michael Masi to seemingly tee up a final duel between the title rivals at the Yas Marina Circuit has been heavily criticised, with the FIA due to report the findings of an investigation into events before the start of the new season.

“Not at all,” Verstappen said when asked by The Guardian if his victory had been overshadowed by the controversy.

“I had a very good season and I think I really deserved it. I have been really unlucky as well.

“People always remember the last race but, if you look at the whole season, the championship should have been decided way earlier.”

The first race of the 2022 season is due to take place in Bahrain in late March.

Preseason testing starts a month prior in Barcelona on 23 February.