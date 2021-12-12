Max Verstappen basked in the glory of an “insane” F1 world title win after claiming victory in a barely-believable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver looked out of the season-ending race at various points but, after a safety car came on to deal with a Nicholas Latifi crash, he was given a reprieve.

He changed his tyres during the delay and, after lapped cars were allowed to clear the safety car, he and leader and title rival Lewis Hamilton had a final-lap race in which the Dutchman prevailed.

Verstappen could not hide his emotion at his incredible victory, saying over team radio: “This is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for another 10 to 15 years together?”

“It’s unbelievable. I kept fighting the whole race. I had the opportunity in the last lap. It’s incredible, I’m still having a cramp. It’s insane.

“These guys, my team, they deserve it. I love them so much. I’ve enjoyed working with them since 2016 but this year has been incredible.”