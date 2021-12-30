Max Verstappen deserved F1 title after beating ‘fit and hungry’ Lewis Hamilton

Former driver Mark Webber is impressed Max Verstappen won the 2021 world title as he defeated a “fit and hungry” Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen and Hamilton headed into the final race of the campaign on equal points after a thrilling season. The pair had crashed on multiple occasions with trash talk taking place between their teams Red Bull and Mercedes.

Webber highlighted Verstappen’s will to get among the winning action and challenge Hamilton, something the British driver hasn’t had for a few seasons.

“He was watching Formula 1 for a long time, he saw Lewis dominating the sport and was like ‘I want a piece of that’,” Webber said on Channel 4.

“He’s not overwhelmed by individuals, he doesn’t play people on their reputations, he doesn’t drive on their reputations. “He just sees it as ‘this is my turf, I’m a racing driver and I’m going to make my presence felt’, which he does extraordinarily well.

“So I think for him to know he went against Lewis, there was no real attrition – yes he had the puncture in Baku, the shunt in Silverstone which was Lewis’ fault, Max was a bit out of order in Saudi I felt.

“So they’ve had their trials and tribulations but ultimately he knows he’s beaten a hungry Hamilton, a fit Hamilton.”

The way in which Verstappen took the title is still being debated as race director Michael Masi allowed some cars to unlap themselves and other not after a safety car was deployed.

The decision meant the Dutchman was right behind Hamilton for the final lap. He overtook him and managed to hold Hamilton off to claim the title.

Mercedes lodged protests but they were dismissed and they dropped their official appeal. Hamilton has hardly been seen in public since, only posing for cameras when he was given his knighthood days after being denied his record eighth title.