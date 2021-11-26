Max Verstappen has been compared to former F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen by the president of the FIA, Jean Todt.

Verstappen leads the standings by eight points from Lewis Hamilton, and can win his first world title next weekend in Saudi Arabia.

With a final grand prix to follow in Abu Dhabi, however, Hamilton is the slight favourite to win the championship with Mercedes carrying the momentum into the season finale.

“Max is a bit like Kimi,” Todt told RaceFans, referring to the famously ice cool Fin who won the world title for Ferrari in 2007 and now drives for Alfa Romeo Racing. “Very straightforward, very talented and they have limited interest and they focus on it. Indifferent.”

Hamilton, who has won the past for world titles, has come into conflict with the FIA at times over the past two years, particularly regarding his outspoken stance on issues outside of Formula 1.

Last year the FIA changed rules around podium ceremonies after Hamilton wore a T-shirt which carried the message “arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor”.

“I like Lewis,” said Todt. “Of course I do admire his longevity, of course you know it is true it’s easier when you driving for the best car, best team in the long term.

“But he has the passion. I think the fact the he is engaged is very good. It doesn’t mean that I always agree with the way he is engaging. But he has his beliefs, he expresses his belief, so I do like that, I do respect that.

“Sometimes I feel it could be done in a different way but the fact that he wants to be engaged, he wants to be a player in matters where he feels it does matter, I do respect that.”