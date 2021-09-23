Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko insists the team are trying to help Max Verstappen avoid any more crashes by making sure there is a ‘mutual respect’ on the race track.

The 23-year-old Dutch driver, who currently leads the drivers’ world championship by five points, collided with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Monza, a crash which put them both out of the race.

It is the second time this season that the two title rivals have come together, with Verstappen exiting the race on both occasions.

And Marko, 78, has stressed that the team are keen to ensure their driver evades any more collisions.

Speaking to RTL, he said: “From our side, we try to influence Max so that there is mutual respect and collisions are to be avoided.

“These are racing drivers – when the visor is down, everything is forgotten again.”

Hamilton suffered neck problems following the crash at Monza as Verstappen’s rear tyre rolled over the helmet of the British driver.

But Marko has accused Hamilton of exaggerating the injuries he suffered as a result of the collision.

“The whole incident was certainly not life-threatening,” he added. “If he had really serious neck pain or problems, then he would not have been in New York – incidentally in the very funny outfit he appeared in.

“If you go on a seven-hour flight with a stiff neck after an incident like this, it couldn’t have been all that serious.”