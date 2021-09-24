Max Verstappen has insisted that his on-track battle with Lewis Hamilton “goes both ways”, after the Dutchman was handed a three-place grid penalty for the Russian Grand Prix following a crash with his title rival at Monza.

The Red Bull driver and Hamilton collided for the second time this season when they took each other out of the Italian GP this month, with the blame laid at the door of Verstappen.

The 23-year-old, who leads Mercedes’ Hamilton by five points in the Formula One title race, was asked this week whether he would consider changing his driving style to avoid further incidents.

In response, Verstappen said per GP Fans: “I think that goes both ways. It is not only me when we are racing each other.”

Verstappen also said his rivalry with Hamilton would not ‘turn nasty’.

“Not from my side,” he said. “I am pretty calm and chilled about everything.

“It is more the questions I keep getting about it.

“I think we are all professional enough to leave this behind in Monza and just continue again here in Sochi and the races after that.”

Verstappen is bidding to win his first F1 title, while defending champion Hamilton is pursuing an eighth title to put him one clear of joint-record-holder Michael Schumacher.