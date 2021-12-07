Max Verstappen branded ‘bad sportsman’ after walking off F1 podium without joining celebrations

Verstappen departed the podium without joining in the celebrations and BBC Sport commentator Sulaiman Folarin was unimpressed with the Red Bull driver

Sports Staff
Tuesday 07 December 2021 15:23
Comments
Verstappen and Hamilton go into F1 season finale level on points

Max Verstappen was branded “a bad sportsman” after walking off the podium without celebrating at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen finished second to title rival Lewis Hamilton in Jeddah after a race full of controversy and contention, which included the pair making contact when Verstappen suddenly slowed to let the Briton past under stewards’ orders.

The result meant Hamilton drew level on points with the young Dutchman, who is chasing his first ever world title as Hamilton seeks a record eighth. Their championship fight will be decided in the final race of the season, at Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Afterwards Verstappen departed the podium without joining in the celebrations, as is traditional for the top three at the end of a grand prix whether or not they are happy with their position, and he left Mercedes drivers Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas behind.

Asked why he walked off, Verstappen blamed the lack of champagne – Saudi Arabian customs dictate rose water is used for the traditional drinks spraying instead. “Because there was no champagne,” Verstappen explained. “It wasn’t fun.”

Recommended

But BBC Sport commentator Sulaiman Folarin was unimpressed with the Red Bull driver, saying: “Max Verstappen just confirmed he is a bad sportsman. He walked off the stage without celebrating as customary. Where are his apologists?”

Verstappen also came under scrutiny for his actions behind the wheel. In his Sky Sports column, fellow commentator Martin Brundle compared Verstappen’s uncompromising driving to former world champions and racing legends in Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, but warned that the Dutchman is putting his reputation at risk.

“I’m in awe of Verstappen’s driving skills and racing nous,” Brundle said. “His touch and control behind the wheel is something to behold, but it saddens me that he’s resorting to such tactics, he’s better than that. And for all his outwardly carefree attitude it will be such a shame if his legacy is to be labelled as an unfair driver.

“Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher had their faults too, and I was on the receiving end from both of them on occasions, but it’s a sizeable dent on their immense reputations, not a positive.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in