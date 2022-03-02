Max Verstappen signs bumper new Red Bull deal

The Dutch driver has been rewarded for beating Lewis Hamilton to the world title last year

Philip Duncan
Wednesday 02 March 2022 14:04
Max Verstappen has signed a new deal with Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Max Verstappen has signed a new deal with Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Max Verstappen has signed a new deal with Red Bull which is set to land him one of the biggest pay days in Formula One history.

The PA news agency understands the world champion’s contract extension, which could be announced as early as Thursday, is worth as much as £40million-a-season.

The Dutchman’s bumper salary hike matches Lewis Hamilton’s £80m two-year Mercedes deal which expires at the end of next year.

Max Verstappen in action during last week’s pre-season test at Barcelona (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

Verstappen, 24, has been rewarded for beating Hamilton to the world title last year – and it is anticipated his new terms will see him remain a Red Bull driver for at least five more seasons.

Recommended

Verstappen’s Red Bull team did not comment when contacted by PA.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has long been an admirer of Verstappen, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claiming the Dutchman would be his rival’s number one target when Hamilton retires.

Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to last year’s world championship (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)

But relations became strained between the two parties during last year’s toxic title battle.

For his part, Verstappen, who made his F1 debut when he was 17 before becoming the sport’s youngest winner when he triumphed on his Red Bull debut a year later, has always said he will remain with the Milton Keynes team if they delivered a machine capable of fighting for world titles.

Verstappen will open his championship defence later this month when the new season starts in Bahrain on March 20.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in