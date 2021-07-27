Red Bull request review into Lewis Hamilton’s penalty after Max Verstappen crash

Red Bull have requested an official review into Lewis Hamilton’s penalty following his crash with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second punishment by the stewards but the seven-time world champion recovered to claim a controversial win at Silverstone while Verstappen’s afternoon ended in the barriers.

However, Red Bull felt Hamilton’s penalty was too lenient and have called on Formula One’s governing body, the FIA to re-examine the case.

Red Bull will now present new evidence of the accident to the stewards, who will convene to decide whether there should be a review.

Both Hamilton and Verstappen – along with a team representative from Mercedes and Red Bull respectively – will have to report to the stewards at Budapest’s Hungaroring on Thursday at 3pm BST.

Hamilton heads into the Hungarian Grand Prix trailing his championship rival by eight points.