Max Verstappen won’t switch to rivals Mercedes, says Red Bull chief Helmut Marko

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko says he is confident Max Verstappen won’t leave the team for Mercedes if Lewis Hamilton decides not to race in the 2022 season.

Hamilton is making his decision on his F1 future when an inquiry into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the British driver was denied a record eighth world title, is published. There has been speculation as to who would drive for Mercedes if Hamilton decides not to compete. But Marko says the crash at the 2021 British Grand Prix means Verstappen won’t switch to their rivals.

“I do not think that Max will leave us then,” he told Autorevue. “The events at Silverstone have left too big a crack, especially with [his father] Jos. I think that makes him less likely to switch sides.”

Verstappen pledged his loyalty to Red Bull after winning his first world title in 2021, saying: I think they know I love them. And I hope we can do this for 10-15 years together.

“There’s no reason to change ever. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life. I hope they let me but yeah, it’s insane.

“I’m so happy and also Christian [Horner] but also Helmut you know, trusting me to be in the team in 2016. Our goal of course was to win this championship and now we have done that.”

Verstappen will be taking to the track again for Red Bull, alongside teammate Sergio Perez, in the 2022 season which begins in Bahrain in March.