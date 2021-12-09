Michael Schumacher will remain greatest driver in F1 history – Sebastian Vettel

Hamilton and Schumacher currently hold a record seven titles apiece.

Mark Mann-Bryans
Thursday 09 December 2021 15:29
Former champions Sebastian Vettel (left) and Fernando Alonso have had their say on the F1 title fight (Bradley Collyer/David Davies/PA)
Former champions Sebastian Vettel (left) and Fernando Alonso have had their say on the F1 title fight (Bradley Collyer/David Davies/PA)

Sebastian Vettel insists Michael Schumacher will remain the greatest driver in Formula One history – even if Lewis Hamilton was to win five more world championships.

Hamilton and Schumacher currently hold a record seven titles apiece but the Mercedes man can move clear if he outscores Max Verstappen at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The season-ending race at Yas Marina sees Hamilton and the Red Bull of Verstappen arrive tied on 369.5 points in the standings.

The Brit insists a potential eighth title would be the best of his career given the fight the pair have had.

Recommended

Vettel, however, feels Schumacher – who won seven titles between 1994 and 2004 – will still be untouchable as the best in the sport’s history, even if Hamilton went on to add to his haul.

“Michael is my hero,” four-time world champion Vettel said of his fellow German.

Michael Schumacher (left) won seven titles between 1994 and 2004 (Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Archive)

“For that reason I probably don’t want Lewis to win but the truth is, they have both had a strong season, they are going into the last race with the opportunity to win the championship because they both deserve it.

“In a way, I’d be happy if Michael’s record still stands but even if Lewis wins, to me Michael is still the greatest.

“Lewis can win one more, two more, three more, five more championships but it doesn’t change anything for me and I get along with Lewis.

“So the gut says I want Max to win just to keep the record alive but my head is clear in terms of ‘let the best man win’.”

Fernando Alonso another multiple world champion, has selected Verstappen as the most deserving winner of an enthralling 2021 season.

“Max is driving – in my opinion – one step ahead of all of us,” the Alpine driver said.

Max, maybe overall in the year, was driving one step ahead of everyone

Fernando Alonso

“We saw the (qualifying) lap in Jeddah, until he touched the wall at the last corner. That lap was coming from Max, not the Red Bull.

Recommended

“In a way, that’s my opinion: Mercedes deserve the constructors’ championship because the car is superior.

“And Max, maybe overall in the year, was driving one step ahead of everyone.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in