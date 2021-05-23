Charles Leclerc takes on the Monaco circuit (Getty)

Follow all the latest updates from the Monaco Grand Prix as the unmistakable red of Ferrari starts on pole thanks to Charles Leclerc’s dramatic qualifying win. Leclerc put himself on top of the timecharts in Q3 and then crashed into the barriers on the Monte-Carlo street circuit, causing the session to be red flagged with seconds remaining and challengers charging in to threaten the Frenchman’s leading time. “Surely if I was doing it on purpose I would make sure to hit the wall a bit less hard but that wasn’t on purpose, obviously,” Leclerc said afterwards when questioned about the incident, one that perhaps unfairly brought to mind Michael Schumacher’s infamous deliberate stop in 2006.

Lewis Hamilton meanwhile starts seventh on the grid after a very disappointing qualifying. Asked yesterday whether he feared the next race in Azerbaijan could see a repeat, Hamilton shot back: “Not if I can help it. There will be some tough discussions that I’ll have with my engineers, tonight or maybe after the weekend, because there’s things that should have been done that haven’t been done.”

Follow all the latest from the Monaco GP live below.