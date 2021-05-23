SportMotor RacingFormula 1Monaco Grand Prix result: Max Verstappen wins race to overtake Lewis Hamilton in F1 standingsSports StaffSunday 23 May 2021 15:49 comments Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ (Independent)Max Verstappen has won the Monaco Grand Prix after leading from flag to flag, on a difficult day for Mercedes and Ferrari. Join our new commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesView comments ✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in
