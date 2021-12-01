Nico Rosberg backs former rival Lewis Hamilton for F1 world title

Rosberg knows what it takes to beat Hamilton to glory, having pipped his teammate to the title in 2016

Sports Staff
Wednesday 01 December 2021 10:04
Comments
<p>Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were Mercedes teammates </p>

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were Mercedes teammates

(Getty)

Nico Rosberg has backed his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to fight back and beat championship leader Max Verstappen to the Formula 1 world title.

Verstappen currently leads the standings by eight points heading into the final two races – the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend precedes the finale in Abu Dhabi seven days later – and the season is set up for a grandstand finish.

Hamilton is trying to clinch a record eighth world title which would see him move clear of Michael Schumacher’s tally of seven, while his young Dutch rival is going for his first F1 championship. While Verstappen holds the lead, the final two tracks are expected to suit Mercedes better than their Red Bull rivals.

Rosberg knows what it takes to beat Hamilton to glory, having pipped his teammate to the title in 2016 before retiring from the sport. Now working in the tech industry and running an Extreme E team, Rosberg believes Verstappen is “super strong” in a wide open race, but picked Hamilton to finish the job.

Speaking to SPORTBUZZER, Rosberg said: “It’s a sensationally close fight! Emotionally, I say Lewis. His experience speaks for him. But the championship is totally open.

Recommended

“Max is really super-strong. Mental strength is essential in a duel like this. It’s certainly not easy for Max because it’s the first time he’s been in such a situation. And then against the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time. In that respect, he already deserves the greatest recognition.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in