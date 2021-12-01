Nico Rosberg backs former rival Lewis Hamilton for F1 world title

Nico Rosberg has backed his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to fight back and beat championship leader Max Verstappen to the Formula 1 world title.

Verstappen currently leads the standings by eight points heading into the final two races – the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend precedes the finale in Abu Dhabi seven days later – and the season is set up for a grandstand finish.

Hamilton is trying to clinch a record eighth world title which would see him move clear of Michael Schumacher’s tally of seven, while his young Dutch rival is going for his first F1 championship. While Verstappen holds the lead, the final two tracks are expected to suit Mercedes better than their Red Bull rivals.

Rosberg knows what it takes to beat Hamilton to glory, having pipped his teammate to the title in 2016 before retiring from the sport. Now working in the tech industry and running an Extreme E team, Rosberg believes Verstappen is “super strong” in a wide open race, but picked Hamilton to finish the job.

Speaking to SPORTBUZZER, Rosberg said: “It’s a sensationally close fight! Emotionally, I say Lewis. His experience speaks for him. But the championship is totally open.

“Max is really super-strong. Mental strength is essential in a duel like this. It’s certainly not easy for Max because it’s the first time he’s been in such a situation. And then against the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time. In that respect, he already deserves the greatest recognition.”