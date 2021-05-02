Portuguese Grand Prix LIVE: F1 result, reaction and standings after the race at Algarve International Circuit
Follow all the latest updates from the race at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal
Follow live coverage of the Portuguese Grand Prix below after Mercedes reasserted their position as the team to beat in Formula One during an impressive qualifying display. Valtteri Bottas pipped teammate Lewis Hamilton to the front of the grid – denying Hamilton his 100th career pole – forcing Max Verstappen and Red Bull to settle for a distant third at the Algarve International Circuit.
Red Bull seemed to lack the pace of the opening two races, where Verstappen went close in Bahrain before clinching a comfortable victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola last time out. His gap of four tenths from Mercedes in qualifying suggests the young Dutch driver has it all to do to earn a second win of the season in Portugal.
“I’m not sure we had the fastest car but we made a big step forward,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said. “We had an 18.2 from Max deleted because of track limits. On the other side, Valtteri had a very good first lap in Q3. So I would say we caught up a lot in qually. Maybe [we were] on par. We think we have a good racing car.” Vertsappen meanwhile was unhappy with a lack of grip. “I didn’t enjoy one single lap this weekend, just because of the state of the track,” he said. “The layout is amazing but the grip we are experiencing, I don’t think it’s nice. I know it’s the same for everyone, but for me personally, it’s not enjoyable to drive.”
Hamilton wins the Portuguese Grand Prix - Report
Lewis Hamilton wins F1 Portuguese Grand Prix as Max Verstappen finishes second
Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished third and recorded the fastest lap
Hamilton wins the Portuguese Grand Prix - Key moments
Perhaps not a classic Grand Prix - especially compared to the drama we saw on the opening two races - but that was a brilliant drive by Hamilton. He managed to pass Bottas and Verstappen on his way to the victory, and didn’t look back from there.
There will be plenty of frustration for both Bottas and Verstappen. For Bottas, mistakes led to him losing first place to Hamilton and second place to Verstappen, who himself will be annoyed that that the Red Bull never really showed its pace this weekend.
HAMILTON WINS THE PORTUGUESE GP
Driver Standings
1) Hamilton - 69
2) Verstappen - 61
3) Norris - 37
4) Bottas - 32
5) Leclerc - 28
Team Standings
1) Mercedes - 101
2) Red Bull - 83
3) McLaren - 53
4) Ferrari - 42
5) Alpine - 13
Hamilton: “That was such a tough race. Mentally and physically keeping everything together, with the wind. I didn’t get as fast a start as Valtteri. I had to make a move on Valtteri before the tyres were destroyed and I just managed to get him at Turn one. Right on my limit. Great race.”
Verstappen: “We lacked a bit of pace compared to Mercedes. This was an odd weekend, but we’ll see what we can do in Barcelona.”
97 career wins for Lewis Hamilton, his second in a row, and his second at the Algarve International Circuit.
Verstappen has his fastest time removed for running off the track, so the point goes to Bottas.
1) Hamilton
2) Verstappen
3) Bottas
4) Perez
5) Norris
6) Leclerc
7) Ocon
8) Alonso
9) Ricciardo
10) Gasly
Dominant from Hamilton. After passing Bottas early on, he never looked back and secures a comfortable victory. Verstappen was unable to mount a serious challenge after being stuck behind Bottas for much of the race, but the Red Bull was able to get past following the round of pit stops. And he adds a point for the fastest lap of the race.
Verstappen takes the fastest lap ahead of Bottas and Perez
FINAL LAP
Hamilton is cruising round. And here’s the chequered flag.
LAP 64/66: And now Verstappen does the same. So Verstappen, Bottas, and Perez are on softs, and will go for the fastest lap. Hamilton is only focussed on getting the win.
