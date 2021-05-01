Lewis Hamilton’s bid for a record-breaking eighth Drivers’ Championship looks to be under threat, as the wheel-to-wheel battle between him and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen continues at the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend.

Formula One returns to the Algarve International Circuit for the second consecutive year, after a 24-year absence. The Portuguese circuit provided drama up and down the grid last year, which saw Carlos Sainz Jr charge his way to the race lead early on before Hamilton brought home his record-breaking 92nd career victory.

With different conditions this time around, the track should prove to be a challenge once more as Mercedes and Red Bull have their eyes firmly set on the win this weekend. Yet as McLaren and Ferrari close the gap to the front, the leading teams could have a fight on their hands for the final podium place.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the weekend.

When is the Portuguese Grand Prix?

Qualifying will begin at 3pm BST on Saturday 1 May and the race will start at 3pm BST on Sunday 2 May.

How to watch on TV

Qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1, with build-up from 2pm BST.

The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm BST.

How to watch online

Existing Sky Sports customers live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

NOW customers can watch the race through their £9.99 Day Membership or for a Monthly Membership of £33.99, all without a contract. NOW is available via BT Sport and on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Highlights of qualifying will be shown free-to-air on Channel 4 at 6:30pm on Saturday, with race highlights on at 7:30pm on the Sunday.

What happened last time out?

Verstappen dominated to take victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, after overtaking Hamilton for the lead, who later spun off the circuit and was forced to fight his way back to second.

Lando Norris achieved his second Formula One podium in third place, following a mature display in drying conditions after a disappointing qualifying the previous day.

Charles Leclerc and Sainz Jr put in a strong showing for Ferrari and brought home the team’s first double top-five finish since the Turkish Grand Prix last year.

Further back, both Williams cars missed out on their first points of the season, with Canadian Nicholas Latifi spinning into the barriers early on as his team-mate George Russell was involved in a dramatic incident when battling Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas for ninth.

What are the standings?

Lewis Hamilton currently leads the Drivers’ Championship on 44 points, one point ahead of Max Verstappen.

McLaren’s Norris is third on 27 points, ahead of Ferrari’s Leclerc (20 points) and Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Bottas (16 points).

Sainz Jr is sixth for Ferrari on 14 points, the same total as McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo in seventh.

Sergio Perez is eighth for Red Bull on 10 points, with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll completing the top 10.

Mercedes are at the top of the Constructors’ Championship on 60 points, seven points ahead of Red Bull, with McLaren in third on 41 points.

Prediction

The Algarve International Circuit undulating corners will provide the perfect opportunity for lots of overtakes throughout the race. The battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be unrelenting as the drivers fight it out on track, with the Red Bull driver likely to come out on top, as long as there is no heavy contact.

Keep an eye out on the Ferrari duo of Leclerc and Sainz Jr to be fighting it out for the final podium place alongside Perez and Bottas.

Further back, Portimao may be the perfect opportunity for George Russell to get redemption for his collision last time out and bring home Williams’ first points in two years.

Verstappen victory, Hamilton second, Leclerc third.