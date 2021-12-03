Ralf Schumacher outlines Max Verstappen’s ‘pressure’ advantage over Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton trails Verstappen by eight points with two races remaining in the 2021 season

Dylan Terry
Friday 03 December 2021 12:12
Comments
<p>Verstappen and Hamilton are locked in a tense world title battle</p>

Verstappen and Hamilton are locked in a tense world title battle

(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton has more pressure on him than Max Verstappen heading into the final two races of the season, according to F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Verstappen, 24, leads Hamilton, 36, by eight points heading into the final two races of the season in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton has closed the gap with victories in Brazil and Qatar as he looks to surpass Michael Schumacher’s record by winning an eighth drivers’ championship.

But Haas driver Ralf Schumacher, the son of Michael, believes Hamilton’s seniority - being 12 years older than title rival Verstappen - means this is a more important championship for him.

Speaking to Sky Germany, he said: “At the end of the day, Max can lose and still say to himself ‘well, we were close, it just didn’t work out, but I still have enough time to try again’. That’s a bit different for Lewis. So from my view, more pressure is on him.”

Recommended

When asked who is more likely to back down on track, Schumacher added: “Lewis, of course. He already did that in Brazil and he did it very skilfully.

“I found the whole discussion about penalties a little strange afterwards, but Hamilton needs to watch out for Max for the simple reason that he is leading.”

Verstappen had never led the world championship prior to the 2021 season but has been out in front for most of the year so far.

However, Mercedes have had the upper hand in recent weeks and boss Toto Wolff has claimed they are going to put their ‘spicy’ engine back in for this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the power advantage that seems to give Mercedes over Red Bull, Verstappen has ruled out taking a five-place grid penalty to secure a new engine of his own.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in