Sergio Perez has said he is willing to focus on helping Max Verstappen win this year’s Formula 1 championship, as the season approaches its final two races.

Perez’s Red Bull teammate has an eight-point lead over Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Saudi Arabian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, with Hamilton having won the last two races to narrow the gap to Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ standings.

And Perez, who is in fourth place, has said he understands that the priority for Red Bull is ensuring Verstappen seals his first F1 title.

“It’s part of the game; Max is the one fighting for the championship, and I have no problem helping him,” the Mexican told Canal Plus, per Planet F1.

“It’s in everyone’s interest. It doesn’t bother me. Max is the driver of the moment, he’s very strong.

“It’s not easy to be his teammate, but I think I’m doing well. I would have liked to win more races, but I had to adapt to the team.

“That’s a real process with such a competitive car. It took a little longer to get started than expected, but you realise how difficult it is to be successful when you get into this sport.

“It’s not guaranteed; there are so many good drivers and good teams that you have no guarantee of winning even one grand prix.”

Perez, 31, also admitted that this season has likely been his most stressful, adding: “It’s coming to the end now, but there’s still a lot to do. In other years at this same stage, I had nothing more to play for.

“But this season, we’re fighting for both [the drivers’ and constructors’] titles and it’s huge.”

Following the first ever Qatar GP this month, next up is the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP on Sunday 5 December. The season concludes one week later in Abu Dhabi.