(Getty Images)

Follow all the action live from the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as Lewis Hamilton starts on pole for the 100th time in his Formula One career.

Hamilton’s Mercedes pipped Max Verstappen in the Red Bull by just 0.036 seconds as the pair’s tight duel for the championship looks set to continue. Valtteri Bottas finished just a further 0.096s behind and he starts third on the grid, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in fourth and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon in fifth. “I can’t believe we are at 100,” Hamilton said after qualifying yesterday. “It’s down to the men and women back at the factory who are just continuing to raise the bar and never giving up. It has been a dream to work with these guys. Who would have thought when I made the move at the end of 2012 that we would get to 100? I am ecstatic, like it’s my first.”

Hamilton leads Verstappen by eight points heading into the race after the Briton pulled off another superb drive to clinch victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix last weekend. If Hamilton is victorious today, he will equal Ayrton Senna’s famous Monaco record of five consecutive wins at the same venue. Follow the race live below: