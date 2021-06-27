It’s time for the second edition of Formula One’s triple-header as the world title race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continues to come to a head at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria this afternoon.

Max Verstappen, leader of the championship, won a dramatic French Grand Prix after switching strategies to catch reigning world champion Hamilton on the penultimate lap of the race.

Red Bull’s different strategy ultimately ensured that the Dutchman extended his lead over Hamilton at the top of the championship to 12 points, and Verstappen completed his first career ‘grand slam’ as he took pole position, the win and registered the fastest lap of the race.

Sergio Perez came home in third to move Red Bull 37 points clear of Mercedes in the constructor standings.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix today.

When is the Styrian Grand Prix?

The race will start at 2:00pm BST on Sunday 27 June.

How to watch on TV?

The race will air live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning from 12:30pm.

How to watch online?

Existing Sky Sports customers live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

NOW customers can watch the race through their £9.99 Day Membership or for a Monthly Membership of £33.99, all without a contract. NOW is available via BT Sport and on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Head to F1 TV for live timings, exclusive shows & F1 archive races. Sign up here for £2.29/month.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What happened last time out?

For most of the French Grand Prix, it looked as though Lewis Hamilton was set to claim victory and return to the top of the drivers’ standings – but Red Bull and Max Verstappen fought back.

The Dutchman pitted for a second time and did so early enough to catch Hamilton’s Mercedes on the penultimate lap of the race after hunting down the Brit, Bottas and his own teammate Sergio Perez.

Hamilton was powerless to resist Verstappen but was still able to bring home valuable points in second, while Perez easily caught and passed Bottas – even though the two were on the same strategy – to complete the podium.

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo finished fifth and sixth respectively, and it was a day to forget for Ferrari – they finished 11th and 16th.

What are the standings?

1. Max Verstappen – 131

2. Lewis Hamilton – 119

3. Sergio Perez – 84

4. Lando Norris – 76

5. Valtteri Bottas – 59

6. Charles Leclerc – 52

7. Carlos Sainz – 42

8. Pierre Gasly – 37