Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jamie Chadwick claims seventh Grand Prix win in a row in W Series

Her ultimate goal is an F1 seat but the champion has questioned whether technical changes must be made for women to have a pathway into the elite racing arena

Alan Baldwin
Saturday 23 July 2022 16:53
Comments
(Getty Images)

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick took her seventh successive race win in the all-female W Series at the French Grand Prix on Saturday to put a third title firmly in her sights.

Chadwick, now 70 points clear of compatriot Abbi Pulling in the standings, has won all five races this year after ending 2021 with two wins. There are five remaining.

The 24-year-old started third on the grid on Saturday, after being demoted from pole position, but was back in front by turn four of the opening lap and stayed ahead despite two safety car periods at Le Castellet.

Spain’s Belen Garcia and Nerea Marti finished second and third respectively, with Beitske Visser dropping from pole to fourth.

W Series aims to help women reach Formula One, which has not had a female race driver since Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976, but Chadwick has so far failed to move up alongside the men in F2 or F3.

Recommended

The series features on the Formula One support programme.

Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in