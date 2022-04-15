The British Superbikes Championship season starts this weekend, with Silverstone hosting the return of the competition and the first of 11 rounds for the 2022 campaign.

Three practice sessions have been held at Snetterton, Donington Park and - last weekend - Silverstone itself ahead of the main event starting this time around, with Brands Hatch and Oulton Park among the other venues to host races across the year between now and October.

Tarran Mackenzie triumphed last year, sealing a stunning win in the penultimate race of 2021 and both he and Tommy Bridewell will be hoping for glory this time around.

As well as the Superbikes, a host of other races and competitions will be on show at Silverstone across the course of the three-day weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Easter weekend:

What is the British Superbikes schedule at Silverstone?

On Friday 15 April there are two practice sessions in the afternoon for the BSB Superpicks 12, with a third practice on Saturday morning.

Qualifying then takes place from 1:10pm on Saturday, with the BSB Bikesocial Race at 4:15pm.

On Sunday 17 April it’s all about the British Superbikes main event, with the warm-up at 9:30am, Race 2 at 1:30pm and Race 3 at 4:30pm.

All times are BST.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for either the full weekend or for individual days can be bought from the Silverstone website. Tickets are not available on the gate.

Where can I watch on TV?

Live coverage will be broadcast on Eurosport 2 across Saturday from 3:30pm BST and Sunday from 1pm BST. Highlights will be shown later in the weekend on Eurosport 1 and during the course of next week on Quest TV.

Which other races will be on show?

A full schedule can be seen on the “timetable” tab on the BSB website here. Highlights include:

Friday

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup qualifying

HEL Performance Junior Supersport qualifying

Saturday

Honda British Talent Cup 22-lap race

Pirelli National Superstock Championship 22-lap race

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship/GP2 18 lap-sprint

Sunday

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport 15-lap race

Pirelli National Junior Superstock 20-lap race

Honda British Talent Cup 22-lap race

Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup 15-lap race