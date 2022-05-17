Seven climbers become first all-Black team to reach summit of Everest

The first all-Black team have summitted Mount Everest and team leader, Philip Henderson, has shared his pride at the “historic” achievement.

The Full Circle Everest team reached the top of the world’s tallest mountain on 12 May. Their attempt was funded by a GoFundMe page and the team have thanked everyone who contributed to making their dream a reality.

“Our success was directly related to your support, well wishes and financial contributions,” the team wrote on Instagram. “We are so thankful to the 1000+ people who donated directly, through the gofundme, and our holiday auction.

“This was at heart a community project! We really appreciate your support and your help getting the first all Black team to Everest and ultimately to the summit.”

Seven members of the team - Manoah Ainuu, Eddie Taylor, Rosemary Saal, Demond “Dom” Mullins, Thomas Moore, James “KG” Kagami and Evan Green - reached the summit.

Henderson himself didn’t make it to the top but he has shared his thoughts on the “historic moment”.

“I am deeply honoured to report that seven members of the Full Circle Everest team reached the summit on May 12,” said Henderson per ABC News.

“While a few members, including myself, did not summit, all members of the climb and Sherpa teams have safely returned to Base Camp where we will celebrate this historic moment!”