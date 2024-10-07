Lebron James plays alongside son Bronny in pre-season outing

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

LeBron James made NBA history when he played alongside his son Bronny for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny, who joined the Lakers as a second round draft pick from the University of Southern California in June, joined his father on the court as a second-quarter substitute during a pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns.

They became the first father-son pairing to play in the same NBA game on Bronny’s 20th birthday.

LeBron, 39, is the NBA’s all-time record point scorer, a four-time NBA winner and widely recognised as one of the greatest players of all time.

The match marked his first outing of a record-equalling 22nd season in the NBA and comes after he won Olympic gold for the USA in Paris.

Bronny James, his father’s eldest son, underwent a procedure last year to correct a congenital heart defect, which was discovered after he went into cardiac arrest during a summer workout.

In May, he was cleared by the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel of three doctors who reviewed his medical records.

He made his Lakers debut in their opening pre-season games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Bronny played about nine minutes in the second half as the Lakers lost 118-114 to the Suns.