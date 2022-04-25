Neil Robertson fires the 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history
The Australian punched the air after pulling off the feat.
Neil Robertson fired the 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history in the 19th frame of his second round match against Jack Lisowski.
The Australian punched the air after pulling off the feat, which will net him a share of the £15,000 break prize with Graeme Dott, who scored a 147 in qualifying, as well as £40,000 for achieving it in the tournament’s final stages.
Play briefly stopped on the other table as Anthony McGill and Judd Trump crossed the divide to congratulate Robertson, who pulled level with Lisowski at 10-10 at the mid-session interval.
