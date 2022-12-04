Joe O’Connor upsets Neil Robertson to book place in Scottish Open final

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe O’Connor upset world number four Neil Robertson in a 6-3 win to seal his place in Sunday’s BetVictor Scottish Open final against Gary Wilson.

Robertson produced three century breaks against O’Connor in their last-four clash at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh, but that was not enough against the world number 55.

O’Connor watched Robertson open with a score of 137 and after taking the next two frames could do nothing as the Australian made successive scores of 127 and 116 to lead 3-2.

Leicester’s O’Connor then made a 137 to level it up at 3-3 and snatched the seventh frame with a nerveless 47 clearance, which proved decisive before sealing his win with a score of 71 in the final frame.

Earlier on Saturday, Gary Wilson reached the third ranking final of his career by defeating Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-4.

World number 32 Wilson, who knocked Ronnie O’Sullivan out in the third round and beat namesake Kyren in the last 16, sealed his victory over Un-Nooh with his third century break of the match in the 10th frame.

Wilson moved into a 5-3 lead after successive scores of 122 and 130 and looked set to wrap it up in the ninth frame before missing an easy red to the middle.

Un-Nooh, who defeated Judd Trump 5-4 on a re-spotted black in his quarter-final, cleared up to steal the frame on the black and make it 5-4, but Wilson produced a match-winning score of 115 in the next.