Neil Warnock ready for season number 44 – Friday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 04 August 2023 18:37
Neil Warnock is ready for the new season (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 4.

Football

Neil Warnock is ready to go again.

All smiles at Everton.

New number who this?

Franck Ribery reminisced.

Lucas Digne was feeling good.

Cricket

Stuart Broad felt lucky.

F1

George Russell enjoyed his summer holidays.

MMA

Conor McGregor hit the beach.

Taekwondo

Jade Jones has a love-hate relationship with training.

