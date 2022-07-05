Just two boys from Yorkshire doing what they love – Tuesday’s sporting social
England were lauded for their record run-chase at Edgbaston.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5.
Cricket
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hit centuries for England.
The record run-chase amazed just about everybody.
Football
Jurgen Klopp was all smiles.
Lionel Messi started preparing for the new season.
Mauricio Pochettino enjoyed his time in Paris.
Manchester United got their man.
Kalvin Phillips checked in at City.
Pontus Jansson turned on the style.
Tennis
What a catch!
MMA
Conor McGregor as modest as ever.
