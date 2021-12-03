Dallas respond to losing run and see off New Orleans
The Cowboys put a close game to bed in the third quarter with Tony Pollard’s 58-yard touchdown run.
NFC East leaders the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a two-game losing run with a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Without head coach Mike McCarthy following a positive Covid-19 test, the Cowboys put a close game to bed in the third quarter with Tony Pollard’s 58-yard touchdown run.
The Cowboys managed four interceptions in a single game for the first time since 2010 in an impressive defensive display.
The Saints’ losing streak now stands at five straight games, while Dallas improve to 8-4.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.