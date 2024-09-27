Jump to content

Dak Prescott leads Dallas Cowboys to 20-15 win over New York Giants

CeeDee Lamb and Rico Dowdle gave the Cowboys an early lead.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 27 September 2024 06:08
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) tackles New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) tackles New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Two first-half touchdowns from Dak Prescott was enough for the Dallas Cowboys to overcome the New York Giants 20-15.

CeeDee Lamb and Rico Dowdle both found the end zone early, Lamb breaking away for a 55-yard touchdown in the second quarter before Giants kicker Greg Joseph converted a third field goal of the opening half to keep New York within five points headed into the break.

Joseph kicked his fourth field goal to open up the third quarter and close the gap to two, but Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey’s 60-yard conversion restored Dallas’ advantage headed into the final quarter.

Both kickers converted again in the fourth as the Cowboys stopped a two-game slide and the Giants fell to a 1-3 record.

Prescott threw for 221 yards, while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finished with 281 yards and an intercept.

