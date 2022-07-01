Dan Sheehan sees ‘massive’ chance for Ireland to claim first win in New Zealand

The All Blacks hold a 46-match unbeaten record at Eden Park in Auckland.

Ed Elliot
Friday 01 July 2022 10:57
Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, right, is preparing to win an eighth Test cap (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, right, is preparing to win an eighth Test cap (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hooker Dan Sheehan expects New Zealand to be out for revenge but believes Ireland’s players have a “massive opportunity” to cement places in the history books.

The All Blacks will run out at a sold-out Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday having had plenty of time to stew on successive defeats suffered last autumn, including a 29-20 loss in Dublin.

Andy Farrell’s in-form tourists go into the three-match series on the back of being beaten just once in 13 Tests during the past 17 months.

Yet the Irish have never tasted victory against their hosts on New Zealand soil and are set to play at a stadium in which the All Blacks hold a 46-match unbeaten record stretching back to 1994.

Recommended

“We’ve been thinking about this game all year, especially after the autumn game,” said Sheehan.

“We’re expecting a reaction and we’re ready for whatever comes tomorrow.

“I’m sure they want to get a bit of revenge on us for winning over in the Aviva. But our motivation is at top level as well.

We're expecting a big crowd, a big apprehensive environment and we're used to it. We've gone to various big stadiums across the world and we expect it to be buzzing here tomorrow night.

Dan Sheehan

“They haven’t lost here in 28 years – I wasn’t born – so that has it’s pressures.

“But, at the same time, it’s a massive opportunity for an Irish team to come over and win on New Zealand soil for the first time.

“We’re expecting a big crowd, a big apprehensive environment and we’re used to it. We’ve gone to various big stadiums across the world and we expect it to be buzzing here tomorrow night.”

Sheehan only made his international debut in November but has seized the Irish number two jersey due to repeated injury misfortune for Leinster team-mate Ronan Kelleher.

Dan Sheehan has capitalised on injuries suffered by Ronan Kelleher, pictured (Donall Farmer/PA)
(PA Archive)

The 23-year-old, who has also jumped ahead of Ulster’s Rob Herring in the pecking order, came on as a replacement in the autumn wins over Japan and Argentina, albeit he had to settle for a spectator role for the stunning All Blacks victory sandwiched in between.

He then established himself in Farrell’s starting XV during this year’s Six Nations after Kelleher sustained the first of two recent shoulder issues.

“At the start of my season, coming to New Zealand for a summer tour was definitely one of my main goals,” said Sheehan, who is set to win his eighth international cap.

“With all of the history that is here, how hard it is to win here, it’s something special that we get to have a crack at the All Blacks at their own ground.

“It builds it up itself, I think. Any All Blacks game is going to be a massive game and it’s going to build up in your mind.

“I can’t wait to get out and play a bit more rugby and see how we go over the next few weeks.”

New Zealand have not played since losing to France in Paris, a week after their humbling at the Aviva Stadium.

Recommended

“There is obviously still scar tissue – you’d be silly not to think about last year,” said All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith, quoted by stuff.co.nz.

“But that was eight, nine months ago. There are a lot of hungry people on the bus ready to put their best foot forward.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in